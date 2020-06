CBS News

As he considers who to pick to be his running mate, Joe Biden says he's looking for someone who is "ready to be president on day one." Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, made the comment in an interview with "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee said the events across the country over the last two weeks haven't necessarily affected how he'll pick his running mate or who it will be, but they have given him a "greater focus and urgency on the need" to select a person who is "totally simpatico" with him philosophically.