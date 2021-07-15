LAPD to direct certain arrestees to 'community support programs' instead of charging them

The Los Angeles Police Department announced that it will no longer arrest residents for certain crimes and will instead divert them to "community support programs."

"The ATI Pre-Filing Diversion Program (diversion) will divert individuals arrested for select misdemeanors and non-violent felonies to community support programs in lieu of filing criminal charges, prosecution, and transportation to county jail facilities," the LAPD said in a statement , adding that the department sees the move as a "great opportunity in developing and participating in meaningful diversion programs which may reduce recidivism and enhance public safety."

According to the statement, adults arrested for certain misdemeanors and non-violent felonies will be screened at the police station and referred to an on-site service provider who will "immediately assess the individual, identify the appropriate treatment and services needed, arrange for the provision of the treatment and services, and transport the participant to treatment facility, housing, or additional service provider."

The plan will contain "culturally competent programming" that will take into consideration the "racial, ethnic and religious background as well as the participant's sexual orientation and gender identity."

Once the alleged perpetrator completes the treatment program, the police report is archived without any action being taken, and no criminal charges will be filed.

The new directive has support from many local Democrats, including City Attorney Mike Feuer, who argued that "treatment and services can be much more effective than brief time in jail."

"This pilot program provides intervention rather than prosecution, recovery rather than the status quo," Feuer, who is running for mayor, added. "It is an important addition to the numerous justice reform programs my office already offers."

Crime has been surging in Los Angeles so far in 2021 and the city has experienced a nearly 200% rise in murders .