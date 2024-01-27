LAPD: Gun, stolen goods recovered after pursuit suspects fall from bridge

Armed robbery suspects attempting to flee from police fell from a bridge before being taken into custody, according to law enforcement officials.

Officers attempted to make a traffic stop on the 101 Freeway at Cahuenga Boulevard around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed to KTLA.

Residents evacuated after house fire threatens nearby apartment building

“As the officers attempted to make the traffic stop, a short pursuit ensued,” the LAPD spokesperson said. “The suspects then foot bailed.”

Shortly after fleeing the vehicle, three of the suspects fell from a bridge. Officers were not present when they fell, authorities said.

“Two suspects sustained minor injuries and one had a leg fracture,” the LAPD spokesperson added.

Theft crew arrested for over $300,000 worth of stolen goods in Southern California

Further investigation revealed that the car being driven by the suspects was stolen. A firearm and stolen merchandise were also recovered at the scene.

Two of the suspects were released and one was taken into custody for felony evading, authorities said.

The identity of the detained suspect was not released, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Sofia Pop Perez contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.