LAPD investigating abuse allegations against T.I and Tiny

The Los Angeles Police Department has officially opened an investigation into rapper T.I. and his wife "Tiny" Harris, according to an LAPD spokesperson. The news comes after an anonymous woman filed a police report accusing the rapper and his wife of abuse, drugging, and assault in 2005.

The entertainment moguls, whose real names are Clifford and Tameka Harris, denied all of the accusations, including the most recent reports filed in California and Las Vegas. In a comment through their attorney Steve Sadow, T.I and Tiny said they had not been contacted by any police officers and claimed their accusers were hiding behind anonymity to protect their reports.

The investigation was first reported by The Daily Beast, which detailed the alleged 2005 assault. An LAPD spokesperson confirmed the investigation into T.I to CBS News, but declined to comment on any investigation into his wife or more details on the case.

"Even assuming the story in The Daily Beast is close to accurate, it appears the LAPD 'accuser' has chosen once again to remain anonymous, thereby preventing us from being in a position to disprove or refute her allegations - or even examine them," Sadow said in a statement on Monday. "Meanwhile, although we now appear for the first time to have the name of an "accuser" who supposedly filed a police report with LVPD, we have absolutely zero details about her or her claim."

The couple have been accused by multiple women of using their fame and influence to coerce and sexually assault women. In March, attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn urged the attorneys general in several states to investigate claims from at least 10 women who alleged that the rapper, his wife and their associates engaged in acts including "forced drugging, kidnapping, rape, and intimidation."

Both T.I and Tiny are media moguls known for their contributions to the Atlanta, Georgia recording scene and 2000s hip hop. A three-time Grammy winner, T.I married Tiny in 2010. The couple are parents to seven children together, three from their own marriage. The entire family stars in "T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle," a reality television series on VHI. The show has paused filming its fourth season after the allegations broke, in an effort to gather "more information>"

Blackburn, who is also representing other alleged victims of the Harris' across the country, said that his clients look forward to more updates and developments from police, but will continue to remain anonymous for their own safety.

"We are pleased with the latest development from the LAPD. They showed great concern and are moving forward with an investigation into the allegations of abuse, rape, and drugging by Clifford 'T.I.' Harris and Tameka 'Tiny' Harris," Blackburn said in a statement. "In response to their counsel's request that these women come out publicly, the protection and safety of these women are my biggest priority. Ending violence against women, especially women, who have suffered in silence for years is my biggest priority. Their identities are known to law enforcement, and that's what matters."

