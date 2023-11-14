LAPD investigating deadly shooting possibly involving U.S. Marshals: officials

One person is dead, another injured after the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a shooting Monday afternoon, reportedly involving U.S. Marshals.

According to officials, paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department were called to the 6300 block of West Wilshire Boulevard just after 11:30 a.m. Monday for reports of a shooting.

Authorities said one person was declared dead, and a second victim was treated at the scene.

Officers said the investigation is active and ongoing.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unknown, according to police.

LAPD is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.





