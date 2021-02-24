LAPD investigating Koreatown assault on Air Force vet as possible hate crime

Tim Fitzsimons
·1 min read

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating an alleged assault last week on a U.S. Air Force veteran in Koreatown as a potential hate crime, according to investigators.

Denny Kim, 27, told NBC News Los Angeles that he was assaulted, knocked to the ground and his nose broken last Tuesday by two men who hurled racial slurs like "ching chong" and "Chinese virus."

Kim's friend, Joseph Cha, said he was present at the alleged event and was also called racial slurs as he screamed at the attackers to stop.

LAPD Detective Hee Cho confirmed to NBC News that an investigation is ongoing and that the alleged Feb. 16 incident is being treated as a potential hate crime.

"I was terrified for my life, as you can see the physical injuries on my face," Kim told NBC Los Angeles. "And I didn’t know what to think of it. It was all just a blur ... I was just trying to defend my life.

Kim and Cha did not immediately respond to NBC News requests for comment.

