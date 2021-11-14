LAPD investigating more than 100 follow-home robberies

Native News Online
On Sunday, November 7, a large rock-- a known place on Northwestern University’s student campus--was defaced with anti-Indigenous messaging, just days after it was painted by Northwestern’s Native American and Indigenous Student Alliance (NAISA). It was the first time NAISA organized to paint the unofficial rock—dubbed The Rock—at Northwestern. “When we initially heard about the vandalism to The Rock, our hearts all dropped,” said Isabel St. Arnold, a member of the Keweenaw Bay Ojibwe, who’s from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Native News Online.