L.A. police shoot man holding a kitchen knife in Highland Park

Police shot a man carrying a kitchen knife who they say threatened to harm people in the Highland Park neighborhood.

Around 12:20 p.m. Saturday, Los Angeles police officers were dispatched to the 800 block of North Nolden Street after receiving reports of a man making threats and claiming he was armed with a gun, according to a statement the Los Angeles Police Department posted on social media.

Responding officers encountered a 51-year-old man with a large kitchen knife in a building's stairwell, the statement says. Police shot the man as he advanced toward the officers with the weapon, according to police.

The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No bystanders or officers were harmed in the incident. Police warned that streets in the area would be closed for several hours.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.