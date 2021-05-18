LAPD investigating T.I., Tiny for sexual assault

Biba Adams
·2 min read
The unidentified woman is being represented by a lawyer who reportedly has 10 women and one man accusing the couple.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating whether rapper-actor Clifford “T.I.” Harris and his wife, Xscape member Tamika “Tiny” Harris, drugged and sexually assaulted a woman.

Allegations that the celebrity couple frequently recruited, drugged and assaulted women at their Atlanta home began in late January when a former friend, Sabrina Peterson, made the accusation and invited women who’d been victimized to share their experiences. Dozens then made claims, which T.I and Tiny vehemently denied.

Clifford “T.I.” Harris (left) and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle-Harris (right), are reportedly being investigated by authorities in Los Angeles for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
The stars of T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle previously claimed they had “difficulty” with Peterson for over a decade, but eventually, more women came forward, supporting her claims.

This particular investigation has moved forward with the cooperation of the alleged victim, who is being identified as Jane Doe. She claims that the assault occurred in 2005. She reportedly met with L.A. investigators via Zoom last month.

According to a Daily Beast report, the woman claims she had two drinks and a sip of a drink given to her by Tiny Harris before being assaulted. She provided investigators with descriptors of the famous couple’s bodies and grooming habits.

The unidentified woman is being represented by attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn, who reportedly has 10 women and one man making accusations against the Harris pair. In March, Blackburn sent letters to investigators in Georgia and California asking them to look into the famous couple’s pattern of “sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, terroristic threats and false imprisonment.”

While T.I. and Tiny Harris continue to declare their innocence, their reality show has been halted by VH1 while an internal investigation at the network takes place. Their attorney, Steve Sadow, told The Daily Beast his clients had not been contacted by the LAPD.

“Clifford (T.I.) and Tameka Harris deny in the strongest possible terms these unsubstantiated and baseless allegations,” Sadow said in a statement. “We are confident that if these claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be forthcoming.”

The revelation is the latest controversy for T.I., an Atlanta fixture. On Sunday night, four were shot near the Trap Museum he owns. The people were leaving the popular exhibition space and headed to their cars when a man in a black Dodge Charger shot them.

