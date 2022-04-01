LAPD names person of interest in fatal Echo Park hit-and-run

Los Angeles police have identified a person of interest in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in 2020 that killed two pedestrians in Echo Park.

Angelique Teresa Chaidez, 46, is the person authorities are looking for in connection with the hit-and-run that killed Morena Del Carmen Alvarado Lopez, 58, and Juan Monroy Bahena, 71, as they walked northbound on Sunset Boulevard on the morning of Feb. 24, 2020, police said.

They were hit by the vehicle after crossing the street and were dragged 50 feet, police said. The driver did not stop to provide any help or identify themselves as required by the law, according to authorities. The hit-and-run was captured on video.

Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Bahena died from his injuries on May 28, 2020.

Chaidez is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, Latina, weighing 175 pounds, with red or blond hair, and blue eyes, according to authorities. She has previously lived in the cities of Whittier, Bell, Covina and Commerce. She has an arrest warrant for failing to appear in court for an unrelated felony violation, authorities said.

There is a $50,000 reward to anyone who can provide information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction or resolution of the person responsible for the hit-and-run. Anyone with information can call the LAPD's Central Traffic Division at (213) 833-3746 or the 24-hour toll-free number, (877) 527-3247.

