LAPD negotiating with man barricaded in Hollywood Hills West home

A map of central L.A. showing where a man barricaded himself inside a home in Hollywood Hills West

Police are negotiating with a man who barricaded himself inside a Hollywood Hills West home after allegedly pointing a shotgun at a person Friday morning, authorities said.

Around 11:35 a.m., a 911 caller reported that a man had pointed a shotgun at them, said Officer Drake Madison, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman. Officers responded to a vacant home in the 1700 block of Sunset Plaza Drive where the man, identified only as a 41-year-old, had barricaded himself with a dog.

It's believed the man was squatting at the home, Madison said.

SWAT officers were called and have been negotiating with the man to get him to surrender, he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.