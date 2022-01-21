LAPD offers cash rewards for information in three Jefferson Park hit-and-run crashes

Los Angeles police are offering a total of $100,000 in rewards for information on three hit-and-run crashes this month in the Jefferson Park area that left two people injured and a third dead.

The first crash occurred around 5:40 p.m. Jan. 5 on 30th Street near 4th Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A midsize, silver SUV lost control while trying to turn right onto southbound 4th Avenue, police said. The SUV jumped the curb and hit 46-year-old Nallely Oregel, who was walking her dog on the sidewalk.

Oregel was injured and taken to a hospital, police said. The driver continued southbound on 4th Avenue without stopping.

There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to the driver's arrest and prosecution, police said.

The second crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. Jan. 7 on Western Avenue near 29th Street, police said.

Giovanny Castro, 25, was riding a scooter on Western when a silver or gray sedan hit him and continued south without stopping, police said.

Paramedics took Castro to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said. Authorities are also offering a $25,000 reward for information in this crash.

The third crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. Jan. 11, police said. Luis Martinez, 47, was walking eastbound, against traffic, on Jefferson Boulevard near 11th Avenue when a maroon Chevrolet Trailblazer hit him.

The driver continued westbound on Jefferson without stopping, police said. Paramedics brought Martinez to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he later died.

There is a $50,000 reward for information in that case, police said.

Anyone with information on any of the three crashes is asked to call Det. Ryan Moreno or Det. Mike Flannery with LAPD's South Traffic Division at (323) 421-2500.

Those calling after hours or on weekends can reach the South Traffic watch commander at (323) 421-2577 or call the LAPD's 24-hour line at 1-877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.lacrimestoppers.org.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.