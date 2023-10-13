LAPD officer involved in crash in East Hollywood
Two men were taken to the hospital after an apparent crash involving a police officer Thursday night in East Hollywood, officials with the Los Angeles Police Department told KTLA. Details: ktla.com
Two men were taken to the hospital after an apparent crash involving a police officer Thursday night in East Hollywood, officials with the Los Angeles Police Department told KTLA. Details: ktla.com
The Chiefs didn't dominate, but still pulled off an easy win Thursday.
Week 6 is upon us! Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowksi tell you which games you need to binge, stream, and skip this weekend in our weekly fantasy viewer guide.
Denver took another loss to the Chiefs, whom they haven't beat since 2015.
West Virginia left 12 seconds for Houston after erasing an 11-point lead in four minutes.
The Phillies' slugger had one home run in his first 26 career postseason games.
UFC's chief business officer Hunter Campbell called USADA's Wednesday statement a "complete misrepresentation of what had occurred over the last several months."
Last year, the guitarist was "classified as palliative, end-of-life care." Now, thanks to a miracle treatment, he's returning to the stage — and possibly to the record Duran Duran shelved 17 years ago.
Steve Smith and Jerry Jeudy won't be hanging out anytime soon.
The EPA is withdrawing its call to set regulations in place that would have required states to assess the cybersecurity and integrity of public water system programs.
Safety Ronnie Caldwell had 42 tackles during the 2022 season. He was reportedly shot and killed early Thursday morning.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
NFL teams will honor the victims of a deadly attack by militant group Hamas.
For all intents and purposes, it appeared that Lulia Pugachev was driving a Florida Highway Patrol trooper’s Dodge cruiser. Which she was not.
Two days after EU Commissioner Thierry Breton sent an "urgent" letter to Elon Musk over X's handling of misinformation, the governing body has opened a probe into the platform formerly known as Twitter.
2024 Kia EV9 three-row electric SUV gets official driving range numbers. The base Light trim accounts for the shortest and longest ranges.
GM's self-driving car subsidiary Cruise has opened its robotaxi service to users in Houston — an expansion that comes amid increasing criticism of the company's operations in San Francisco, it's first launch city. Cruise said it will operate seven days a week from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. in about 11 square miles of sprawling Houston, including Downtown, Midtown, East Downtown, Montrose, Hyde Park and River Oaks neighborhoods. Cruise has about 400 vehicles spread across Austin, Houston, Phoenix and San Francisco.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis offers another harsh rebuke of House Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan, who has launched an investigation into her indictment of former President Donald Trump.
After settling on Thursday with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), bankrupt crypto company Voyager is permanently banned from handling consumers' assets. When a bank or financial service is FDIC insured, that means that a customers' funds will be protected even if the bank fails. While Voyager promised customers this vital protection, these claims weren't true, as the FDIC doesn't insure crypto assets at all.
A “‘diesel-powered” automobile, and not an EV, sparked the big 1,500-car fire earlier this week at Luton airport’s parking lot near London.
The latest inflation report hints at a November rate pause by the Federal Reserve but ups the odds of a later hike.