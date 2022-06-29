LAPD officer shoots, kills dog attacking woman in Sylmar

A map of the northern San Fernando Valley shows where a woman was mauled by dogs in Sylmar

A Los Angeles police officer shot and killed one of two dogs that were reportedly mauling a woman Monday in Sylmar, officials said.

Around 1:30 p.m., police received reports of a pedestrian being attacked by two dogs near a home in the 15900 block of Joseph Court.

Los Angeles Fire Department officials found a 49-year-old woman being attacked by two large mastiffs, police said.

Two LAPD officers arrived, and one officer fired two shots, striking and killing one of the dogs and causing the other to run off.

The victim was taken to a hospital with puncture wounds and lacerations. She underwent surgery and is expected to survive, police officials said.

The second mastiff involved in the attack was taken from its home by the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control.

The shooting is under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.