LAPD officer and soon-to-be father dies of COVID-19 complications

A Los Angeles Police Department officer and a soon-to-be father of twins has died of complications from the coronavirus on Friday. The city's mayor has ordered all flags in the city to be lowered in honor of Officer Valentin "Val" Martinez.

Police said Martinez was expecting twins with his domestic partner who is 20-weeks pregnant. He is also survived by his mother and siblings, according to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Martinez was the first sworn LAPD officer to die from the virus and the second employee from the department, CBS Los Angeles reports. LAPD said Martinez, 45, was assigned to Mission Station and had joined the force in 2007.

A soon-to-be father, a partner, a brother, a son. As courageous in his fight against COVID as he was patrolling the streets and serving Angelenos. Officer Valentin “Val” Martinez, Serial #38701, you are End of Watch Sir. Rest In Peace. https://t.co/PARzf3c7nC

— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 24, 2020

"Officer Martinez committed his life to all of us ... he was one of those frontline individuals who embodies this city government family," Garcetti said Friday night during his coronavirus press briefing. "He made the ultimate sacrifice serving all of us ... our city is grieving with his family and his loved ones."

The Los Angeles Police Protective League said it would always remember Martinez's service to the city, according to CBS LA.

"Today we mourn the loss of 45-year-old Los Angeles Police Officer Valentin 'Val' Martinez, who succumbed today from complications related to COVID-19," the union said in a statement, CBS LA reported. "He was a hero lost way too early in life."

CBS LA said earlier in July, Erica McAdoo, a 39-year-old LAPD senior detention officer, died from the coronavirus. The LA metro area is among the nation's coronavirus hot spots. LA County recorded 166,848 coronavirus cases and 4,262 deaths from the disease, according to CBS LA.

FDA recalls 75 brands of hand sanitizer

Congress debates unemployment benefits as jobless claims rise

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responds to colleague's disparaging remark