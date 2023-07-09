LAPD officers fatally shoot woman armed with a metal pipe

Los Angeles police on Sunday fatally shot a woman in Tarzana who was armed with a metal pipe. The officers were responding to reports that the woman had assaulted several people.

Officers arrived around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Reseda Boulevard and Hatteras Street, where they encountered a woman holding a pipe, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes, an LAPD spokesperson.

"The suspect, described as a woman in her 30s, assaulted several people along Reseda Boulevard," Cervantes said.

The officers encountered the suspect near the parking lot of a gas station, the LAPD tweeted Sunday afternoon. During the encounter, officers deployed a stun gun and fired a "non-lethal foam round" before shooting, police said.

The suspect was struck by gunfire. She was transported to a local hospital, where she died, police said. She has not been identified.

No officers were injured during the encounter.

Police said the assault victims suffered "serious head and face injuries."

"This is an ongoing investigation as detectives will review body worn video, any surveillance video and interview witnesses and involved officers," the LAPD tweeted.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.