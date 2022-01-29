LAPD officers shoot and injure man in Boyle Heights

A map of Los Angeles' Eastside shows where a man was shot and injured by police in Boyle Heights

Los Angeles police in Boyle Heights shot and injured a man they say was armed with a handgun, the department said Friday.

About 1:20 p.m., police said, officers in plainclothes saw a man in his 20s holding a gun near Wabash and Evergreen avenues.

The man entered a nearby business, and officers attempted to arrest him as he exited, Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

LAPD News: Preliminary info at this time: Officer Involved Shooting. At around 1:20PM plainclothes ofcrs assigned to Hollenbeck Div were in the area of Evergreen and Wabash Ave when they saw a suspect, only described as a male in his late 20s armed with a handgun. — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) January 28, 2022

Officers chased the man before shooting him. LAPD officials did not say what caused the officers to fire.

A 9-millimeter handgun and a 30-round magazine were recovered at the scene, officials said. The weapon was described as a "ghost gun," a type of firearm often sold in kits that lacks a traceable serial number and can be assembled at home.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was stable Friday evening.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.