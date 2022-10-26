LAPD opens criminal investigation into recordings that lead to council member resignations
The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a leaked audio recording of councilmembers that led to the resignation of Nury Martinez.
The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a leaked audio recording of councilmembers that led to the resignation of Nury Martinez.
A new study out of the Netherlands counters the right-wing argument that people regret initiating such care.
A unidentified man accused the out journalist of not disclosing information in a 60 Minutes report.
Los Angeles police are investigating whether audio of members of the City Council making racist comments was recorded illegally, the police chief said Tuesday.
Los Angeles detectives are investigating whether a recording last year that captured city councilmembers' racist remarks was made illegally, the police chief said Tuesday. Disclosure of the recording earlier this month unleashed a citywide scandal just weeks before Election Day. The council president, Nury Martinez, resigned in disgrace, while two other councilmembers have resisted widespread calls for their ousters. The uproar began with the release nearly two weeks ago of a previously unknown recording of a 2021 private meeting involving Martinez, Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo, as well as powerful labor leader Ron Hererra, head of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor.
CBNK, TKR and HUM made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on October 26, 2022.
But don't despair. 'Permabear' Rosenberg sees a new bull market for stocks, bonds and other risk assets in 2024 when, he says, he becomes a 'permabull.'
Kim Kardashian 'stands together with Jewish community' after Kanye West's antisemitic comments
Manuel and Marcy Silva combed through the charred rubble that used to be their home, searching for any salvageable bits in the wake of the largest wildfire in New Mexico history. The family was only one payment away from owning their single-wide mobile home and like many other northern New Mexico residents whose homes were in the path of the flames, the Silvas were uninsured. After scorching more than 530 square miles (1,373 square kilometers) of the Rocky Mountain foothills, the government-sparked wildfire is helping to shine a light on what New Mexico officials are calling a crisis — where insurance coverage for everything from homes to workers compensation comes at premiums that often make it unobtainable for many in the poverty-stricken state.
Donald Dean Studey's daughter, Lucy, said he murdered about 70 women and buried them in and around an abandoned well, a sheriff said.
Here are the Tennessee high school football Associated Press rankings entering Week 11.
Let’s take a look at all the proud titleholders who are currently reigning across all of WWE’s brands.
Mississippi civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer once said our nation fell woefully short of a government “of the people, by the people and for the people.” Two cases before the United States Supreme Court this fall could deliver a final blow to our hard-won voting rights, reverting us to the
(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin is pursuing his war aims in Ukraine with a “religious” fervor and is unlikely to change course even as his eight-month invasion is beleaguered by setbacks, Estonia’s spy chief said.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayToo Much
The suspect in the weekend shooting in a Dallas hospital hit his girlfriend in her labor and delivery room before opening fire and killing two employees, police have revealed.
ESPN sold its majority stake in the X and Winter X Games on Wednesday, marking the end of a nearly three-decade chapter during which the network helped propel snowboarding, skateboarding and other action sports out of the fringe and into the mainstream. Terms of the sale to MSP Sports Capital, a sports-focused private equity firm that also has stakes in McLaren Racing and a handful of European soccer teams, were not released. ESPN will remain a minority partner in the events and will continue to televise them.
Two other people were seriously hurt in the crash.
"I just needed to do what I was told and not to tell anybody," she testified
Curtiss and Jamey Jackson used a large sum of investors' money for luxury homes, a Mercedes-Benz, vacations, psychics and marijuana, prosecutors say.
This is "not some feeble shrub trimmer," writes one Amazon shopper; it's the "real deal."
LAPD launches criminal probe of racist tape leak that threw Los Angeles politics into turmoil. It's a reversal from what the department said last week.