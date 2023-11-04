LAPD pursues vehicle in Los Angeles County

At least one person is in custody following a high-speed pursuit in Los Angeles County on Friday night. Two suspects were initially wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon as LAPD patrol units trailed their vehicle before they pulled over in a neighborhood near West Louise Street and Pacific Avenue in Long Beach. The suspects then appeared to run into a home as officers surrounded the home. KTLA's Gil Leyvas reports from Sky5. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/sky5-live-authorities-pursue-vehicle-la/

