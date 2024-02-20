LAPD release video of officer-involved shooting

The Los Angeles Police Department released video of an officer-involved shooting that occurred in a warehouse with several people in it last month. Authorities say 32-year-old Mario Alvaranga had a firearm in his hand at the time of the shooting. Police later discovered that the gun the suspect was holding was not loaded.

The incident occurred on Jan. 19, when officers say they ran a license plate check on the Dodge Ram truck that Alvaranga was driving in South LA. Police say the truck had been reported stolen earlier in the day, and that the owner of the vehicle had left a firearm in the vehicle.

LAPD says officers tried to get Alvaranga to stop the truck, but he continued to drive and eventually wound up on the 10 freeway going westbound, eventually getting off at the Crenshaw off-ramp.

With air patrol assisting the pursuit, authorities say Alvaranga lost control of the truck and struck a parked vehicle near the intersection of 12th Street and Paloma Street. The suspect then ran away from officers and entered an occupied warehouse in the 1100 block of East Pico Boulevard.

LAPD officers’ bodycame footage shows Alvaranga holding a gun in a warehouse in Southwest L.A.

Dashcam footage shows Alvaranga speeding away from officers.

The firearm was not loaded

Bodycam footage from the incident shows officers instructing Alvaranga to get on the ground, while he had a firearm in his hand. After Alvaranga didn’t comply, police opened fire and injured the suspect. Officers administered first aid and Alvaranga was eventually transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

The 32-year-old was booked on several felonies.

Authorities say the investigation into the incident will be conducted by the Critical Incident Review Division.

