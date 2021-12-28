LAPD releases video of shooting that killed 14-year-old bystander

The Los Angeles Police Department on Monday released video of the Thursday shooting that killed a 14-year-old bystander. The LAPD has said it believes Valentina Orellana-Peralta was killed by a stray bullet, fired by police, that passed through a dressing room wall.

The shooting occurred at a store in a shopping center located in North Hollywood, and police said they were firing at a suspect who had assaulted another woman. The suspect, 24-year-old Daniel Elena-Lopez, was also killed.

The video released Monday includes bodycam video and CCTV video of the incident, along with several 911 calls and a description from LAPD Captain Stacy Spell of both the events leading up to the shooting and the shooting itself.

CCTV video appears to show the suspect attacking multiple people with a bike lock and destroying property before police arrived. Shortly before police arrive, the suspect appears to attack a woman from behind with the bike lock.

"As officers arrived at the location, they were directed upstairs to the suspect and began a search," Spell said. "During that search, officers located a female who was suffering from various injuries and bleeding. They encountered the suspect a short distance away, and an officer involved shooting occurred."

Bodycam video appears to show police witnessing what appeared to be the end of the attack. Several officers approach the scene and one exclaims that the woman is bleeding. A few seconds later, multiple shots are heard and the suspect, who appears to have retreated a few feet away from the victim prior to the shooting, falls to the floor. Police then place Elena-Lopez in handcuffs. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Spell said.

"Unbeknowsnt to the officers, a 14-year-old girl was in the changing room behind a wall, and was behind the suspect, out of the officers' view," Spell said in the video. "... At this preliminary phase in the investigation, it is believed that the victim was struck by one of the rounds fired by an officer at the suspect."

Text in the video also states that it is believed the bullet that killed the 14-year-old girl skipped off the floor and through the dressing room wall.

The video released by the LAPD did not include when Orellana-Peralta was found.

Officers initially arrived at the store, which was crowded with holiday shoppers, shortly before noon on December 23, police said. They were responding to a report of an argument and shots fired. Police did not find a gun at the scene.

The woman who was being assaulted just prior to the shooting was taken to the hospital with what officials described as moderate to serious injuries to her head, face and arms.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.

