LAPD responding to apparent smash-and-grab robbery at Westfield Topanga mall

Los Angeles police and paramedics are responding to a reported smash-and-grab robbery at a mall in Canoga Park on Wednesday night, according to a report by KABC-TV.

Police vehicles, firetrucks and ambulances could be seen parked outside a Nordstrom at Westfield Topanga & The Village, located at 6600 Topanga Canyon Blvd., according to the station. At least a dozen onlookers stood outside.

Further details about the incident were not immediately available.

Several calls and an email seeking information from the LAPD were not returned.

Wednesday night's robbery comes two days after people broke into a Nordstrom at the Grove mall by smashing a window and stole thousands of dollars of merchandise.

Los Angeles police arrested three suspects in connection with that incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.