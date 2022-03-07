LAPD searches for hit-and-run suspect who said 'sure am' when asked if he was leaving

Police in Los Angeles are searching for a driver in a hit-and-run who allegedly mowed down a 61-year-old woman and responded "I'm sure am" when she asked if he was leaving.

The woman, Sandra Martin, was crossing a downtown street at 2:55 a.m. Feb. 28 when a 4-door passenger vehicle struck her while backing up, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Martin was knocked to the ground, prompting the driver to stop, she told police. He got out of the car, pulled her out from under it and started to get back into the vehicle.

Police are asking for help to find a hit-and-run driver who backed into a 61-year-old woman and left her injured in downtown Los Angeles in the early hours of Feb. 28. (LAPD Central Traffic)

"Prior to getting back into his vehicle, the driver was asked by Martin if he was leaving, and his response was, 'I’m sure am,'" the police statement said. "The driver fled the scene without rendering aid and identifying himself."

Martin was taken to the hospital to be teated for severe injuries, which required surgery, police said.

She is asking the public to keep an eye out for her Chihuahua Terrier, called "Little Man." She lost the brown long hair pet during the crash, according to the statement.