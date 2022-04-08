LAPD searching for robbery suspects at Northridge Fashion Center

Police have set up a perimeter and are searching for robbery suspects at Northridge Fashion Center, shown here during a 2020 film shoot. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Authorities have set up a perimeter around Northridge Fashion Center after a 911 caller reported seeing possible robbery suspects inside the mall.

Officers responded around 2:40 P.M. to the 9300 block of Tampa Avenue, said Officer Matthew Cruz, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

At some point, officers chased the suspects' vehicle — a burgundy sedan, Cruz said.

As of around 5 p.m., authorities had set up a perimeter around the mall and were searching for the four suspects, he said.

Information on whether any shots were fired wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.