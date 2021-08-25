LAPD searching for stabbing suspect in attack caught on video

Reuters

Iran’s parliament on Wednesday approved all but one of President Ebrahim Raisi's big-name nominees for a cabinet of hardliners that will have the task of implementing his plans to ease U.S. sanctions and tackle worsening economic hardship. Raisi, a hardliner under Western sanctions over allegations of human rights abuses when he was a judge, was sworn into office on Aug. 5 with the Islamic Republic's clerical establishment facing growing crises at home and abroad. With economic misery palpable at home, the mid-ranking Shi'ite cleric's priority will be boosting an economy hobbled since 2018 when Washington exited Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with six powers and reimposed sanctions that have squeezed Tehran’s oil income and shut it out of the international banking system.