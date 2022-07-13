LAPD searching for suspect in series of convenience store, doughnut shop robberies

Authorities are searching for a man believed to be connected to four armed robberies of convenience stores and doughnut shops in the San Fernando Valley, police said Tuesday.

The robberies occurred over roughly 1½ hours early Saturday in North Hills, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The first robbery occurred at 3:55 a.m. in the 16000 block of Parthenia Street, the second at 4:30 a.m. in the 16000 block of Nordhoff Street, the third at 4:50 a.m. in the 16000 block of Devonshire Street and the fourth at 5:30 a.m. in the 16000 block of San Fernando Mission Boulevard, police said.

Cash was taken in each robbery.

"According to video surveillance and witness statements, the suspect is described as a male, Black, between 25 and 30 years of age, 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, and between 160 to 180 pounds," the LAPD said in a news release. "The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black face covering, and dark jeans."

During each robbery, the suspect brandished a black, semiautomatic handgun and demanded money from a store employee, police said. No one was hurt or injured in any of the robberies.

Investigators have not connected the North Hills robberies to a broader series of armed robberies and shootings, two of which were fatal, at 7-Eleven stores across Southern California, but they are not ruling out the possibility the incidents are related, said Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton.

Anyone with information on Saturday's robberies is asked to call LAPD Devonshire Division detectives at (818) 832-0609. If calling on the weekend or after hours, contact 1-877-529-3855.

To make an anonymous tip visit www.lacrimestoppers.org or call1-800-222-8477.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.