LAPD searching for suspects in pair of follow-home robberies; reward offered

Los Angeles police are asking for the public's help in finding two men suspected in a pair of follow-home robberies late last year.

Investigators believe three men are responsible for the incidents, which occurred Dec. 11 in downtown Los Angeles and Calabasas, police said Tuesday night. One of the suspects was arrested last month.

The first robbery occurred around 8 p.m. in a parking structure in the 1200 block of South Flower Street near Crypto.com Arena, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Surveillance cameras showed a black Volkswagen Tiguan following two people who exited a vehicle and walked to an elevator lobby, police said.

Two suspects armed with handguns confronted the victims as they waited for an elevator, taking jewelry, keys and a phone, police said.

The suspects fled the elevator lobby after the robbery, police said. One went back to the Tiguan and got in the SUV's front passenger seat while the other used one of the victims' keys to enter their vehicle.

Suspects left the structure in the Tiguan and the victims' vehicle, which was recovered shortly after along with a victim's phone, police said. The victims were not injured.

A few hours later, police said, the suspects were involved in a second follow-home robbery in the 23500 block of Calabasas Road in which the victim was hit in the head with a gun after resisting, and a witness who tried to help him had her purse taken.

Authorities arrested Jamar Stewart, 31, of Los Angeles on Jan. 26 in connection with the robberies, police said. Investigators believe he drove the Tiguan.

Stewart remained in custody Tuesday night on suspicion of multiple counts of robbery, police said.

A second suspect was identified as Kenneth Bonds, 18, of Los Angeles, police said. His whereabouts are not known.

A third, unidentified suspect who was seen in surveillance footage wearing a blue, hooded sweatshirt or jacket was also at large, police said.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case, police said.

Anyone with information about either robbery is asked to call Det. Alonzo or Det. Mrakich at (213) 486-6840 or email rhdtipline@lapd.online.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.