LAPD seek suspects after 7-Eleven gets ransacked

Reuters
BEIJING (Reuters) -China must take more effective measures to speed up the pace of recovery in domestic consumption including spending on services and big-ticket items, Vice Premier Hu Chunhua said on Wednesday, as the already soft economy showed more signs of weakening. At a meeting aiming to stabilise trade and consumption, Hu also called for greater efforts to support exporters to gain orders as well as to attract new foreign investment, according to state media. At the same time, signs of consumer inflation pressures - long benign in China - are starting to emerge.