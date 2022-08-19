LAPD seek suspects after 7-Eleven gets ransacked

Associated Press

This absence for Kirk Cousins was far more convenient for him and the Minnesota Vikings. After catching COVID-19 and staying home for five days in line with the current guidelines, Cousins returned to practice Wednesday with the Vikings for their first of two joint sessions with the visiting San Francisco 49ers. The Vikings had a light workout Friday, traveled Saturday and played Sunday at Las Vegas, where Cousins was already unlikely to play more than a series or two if at all.