LAPD seeks driver who ran over man, dragged him 20 feet in fatal Westlake hit-and-run

Los Angeles police on Thursday released video of a hit-and-run that killed a man last month in Westlake and announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information that leads to a suspect.

The male driver of a blue Dodge Ram truck was heading westbound on 6th Street at 7:25 p.m. Jan. 23 when it struck Kyle Ray, 32, police said.

In surveillance video shot from an adjacent building and obtained by the Los Angeles Police Department, Ray is seen lying in the street in the No. 2 lane just west of Bonnie Brae Street near a vacant parking spot, Det. Juan Campos said. Police believe he may have been in medical distress and passed out.

The driver of the truck hit and ran over Ray, dragging him 20 feet.

The driver did not stop, fleeing while Ray was left without aid, police said.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics declared Ray dead at the scene shortly afterward.

The blue truck is believed to be from the years 2007-12 and has custom lights and rims, while the bed contained a rack. The driver is believed to have been the only person inside the truck.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.