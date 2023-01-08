LAPD seeks gunman in fatal shooting under 6th Street Viaduct downtown

Ben Poston
Los Angeles, CA - April 14: An aerial view of the Sixth Street Viaduct currently under construction and scheduled to open this summer as Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti gives his state of the city address in Los Angeles Thursday, April 14, 2022. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Police are looking for a man who fatally shot another man late Friday under the 6th Street Viaduct and fled. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred under the 6th Street Viaduct in Boyle Heights late Friday, authorities said.

Officers responded around 10 p.m. and found a 25-year-old man who had been shot multiple times, according to LAPD Officer Norma Eisenman.

The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he died, she said. His identity has not been released.

Police believe the victim and shooter were filming a music video when a dispute ensued. The assailant pulled a gun and shot the man under the bridge in the 500 block of South Mission Road, Eisenman said.

The shooter — described by police as a Latino man between 18 to 20 years old — fled in a vehicle. Police did not provide details about his height or weight, the weapon or the vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation and is believed to be gang-related, Eisenman said.

