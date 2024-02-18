LAPD seizes 17 guns from alleged gang members, 3 arrested

The Los Angeles Police Department says it seized 17 guns while investigating a congregation of 50 to 70 alleged gang members just south of the Fashion District on Saturday.

In a news release, the department said Newton Area Gang Enforcement Detail Officers noticed the large gathering in front of 1300 East 16th Street. The people gathering were smoking narcotics and drinking alcohol in a public space at the time.

When officers detained the gatherers to investigate, one person was seen attempting to discard a gun, according to authorities. Another entered a building with a gun before quickly leaving the area.

Police called the people gathered an “uncooperative gang group.”

A total of 17 guns were recovered in the nearby warehouse and in plain site, police said. Of the weapons, six were “ghost guns,” meaning they were without a traceable serial number.

Democrats call for reversal of Trump-era change to ghost gun regulation

A total of three people were arrested, LAPD confirmed. Of the arrests, one was on firearm-related suspicions and the others were related to disruption to peace.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.