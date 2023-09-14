LAPD shoots, kills man allegedly armed with large knife in Pico-Union

Los Angeles Police Department officers shot and killed a man allegedly armed with a knife in the Pico-Union neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday night.

A few minutes after 8 p.m., police received multiple calls about a man armed with a knife in the 1200 block of South New Hampshire Avenue, according to Sgt. Hector Guzman of the Los Angeles Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found the man in a parking lot and fired at him, hitting him at least once, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A large knife was recovered at the scene, Guzman said.

“No officers or bystanders were injured during the incident,” police said on X, formerly Twitter.

The investigation is ongoing.

