LAPD shoots man in Lake Balboa after responding to call for person allegedly armed with machete

A man was shot by police Wednesday morning in Lake Balboa after officers responded to a call about a man allegedly armed with a machete, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Details about the incident were still scarce, but police received the call about the armed man at the 17000 block of Sherman Way at about 7 a.m., according to LAPD Officer Tony Im. Police told City News Service that the man was in his 20s.

It was not immediately known what led to the shooting.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

