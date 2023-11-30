LAPD shoots, wounds woman armed with knife after attack in Koreatown
Police shot and wounded a 25-year-old woman armed with a knife after she allegedly attacked a man in Koreatown, authorities said.
Police shot and wounded a 25-year-old woman armed with a knife after she allegedly attacked a man in Koreatown, authorities said.
Alleged Cadillac Celestiq key fob looks like any other Cadillac key fob. We think it's a missed opportunity if true, but not the worst thing.
The Bank of Korea (BOK) rolled out details on its pilot program for its retail central bank digital currency (CBDC), stating that 100,000 selected Korean citizens will join the trial in the fourth quarter of next year. The participants will be able to buy goods with tokens in the form of CBDC issued by commercial banks. The central bank said that a digital currency could solve issues with existing voucher systems, which are special government grants.
The inflation print could help determine whether the Fed might cut interest rates sooner than many think.
Zubale, a Mexico-based company providing tools to retailers to scale their digital channels, brought in another $25 million in what co-founder and CEO Sebastian Monroy is calling a Series A extension round. At the time, it was focused on fulfilling e-commerce orders for retailers amid the jump in new consumers across Latin America purchasing items online. While e-commerce adoption is slower in this region, compared to countries like the United States, the number of online shoppers in Latin America is expected to grow 20%, while revenue is poised to double to over $300 billion over the next four years, according to Statista.
The 2023 Autoblog Technology of the Year competition sees five strong entries, but Mercedes-Benz with Dolby Atmos comes out as the winner.
With volatility this low, the famous "Santa Claus Rally" may have already happened.
Matt Miazga allegedly confronted officials after their playoff win over the New York Red Bulls earlier this month.
The founder of the infamous and now-defunct spyware maker Hacking Team was arrested on Saturday after allegedly stabbing and attempting to murder a relative, according to multiple news reports. David Vincenzetti, who launched Hacking Team in 2003, was arrested when police showed up to his apartment after his cousin called the police, local media reported, because he couldn’t reach his wife on the phone. According to Italian newspaper Il Giorno, the woman was visiting Vincenzetti, who reportedly had psychological issues, to take care of him.
The veteran right-hander is staying in New York.
Natochenny says getting the role of Ash gave her a "real sense of responsibility" to encourage young viewers to "be the very best like no one ever was."
And no, she doesn't mean block an ex. The post What does it mean to ‘block’? A creator explains how to make your knits fit better with this simple method. appeared first on In The Know.
Reverse coloring gives you the colors. You supply the lines. The post What is a reverse coloring book? The hottest relaxation tool of 2023, according to Google appeared first on In The Know.
"I want to reflect me, who I am, not a fabricated ideal for anyone else." The post ‘Men hate my outfits’: Gen Z-ers are pushing back against the male gaze with help from this viral Julia Fox interview appeared first on In The Know.
It wasn't clear what data OpenAI's chatbot was trained on since the large language models that power it are closed-source — until now.
They make great gifts, too!
It's time for Scott Pianowski's latest edition of the fantasy power rankings — how much has the top of the list changed this time?
With CFP implications on the line, the SEC championship could hold more significance than any conference title game in recent years.
She first began digging a tunnel under her suburban home and sharing the process on TikTok in 2022
Will Zalatoris withdrew from the Masters in April just 30 minutes before his tee time, and had to undergo back surgery two days later.
Hamas released 16 hostages, including one American, late Wednesday. Israel is set to free 30 Palestinians in return on the final day of a six-day truce between the warring sides, though talks are reportedly underway to extend it. Eight Americans are still being held in Gaza, here's what we know about them.