LAPD standoff with chase suspect unfolding in Mid-City area
Police officers from the LAPD's Wilshire Division began chasing the suspect after receiving reports of a stolen vehicle.
Police officers from the LAPD's Wilshire Division began chasing the suspect after receiving reports of a stolen vehicle.
No player has hit more homers and stolen more bases in a season than Ronald Acuña Jr. has this year.
It's been a rough week for the Chicago Bears.
Cannabis and alcohol could eventually become the same in the eyes of the NCAA.
When an artist is accused or convicted of the serious crimes of rape or sexual assault, can we still enjoy their art?
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 3.
Democratic officials in New Jersey wasted little time Friday in calling for Sen. Bob Menendez to resign following his indictment earlier in the day on allegations that he and his wife had accepted bribes from three New Jersey businessmen.
It's giving 'Girlhood.' The post University of Minnesota grad accidentally gets added to a sorority group chat and makes several new friends: ‘Green flag friend group!!!’ appeared first on In The Know.
Co-writer and director Roger Ross Williams talks inspiring new biopic.
Aaron Rodgers is out of a cast after his Achilles surgery but said he still can’t walk on his own.
What do Olivia Rodrigo, Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus all have in common? Disney knees. The post What are ‘Disney knees’? Gen Z creators are buzzing about this phenomenon: ‘Why is this so accurate’ appeared first on In The Know.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
A new TikTok about the Scholastic Book Fair has some book-loving adults feeling old — and even a little "scared" — after seeing some of the book titles that are currently on sale.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
They take under 10 minutes to install — tech newbies, rejoice This is the lowest price ever on the 3-pack.
The era of e-commerce has brought choice, convenience, and cardboard boxes. “Everything goes in packaging these days,” said Chantal Emmanuel, co-founder and CTO of LimeLoop, which is a participant in the TechCrunch 2023 Battlefield 200 startup competition. Emmanuel and Ashley Etling, LimeLoop’s other co-founder and the company’s CEO, had worked together previously at an industrial design firm that shipped samples in reusable packaging.
It's fast, sleek and packed with so much memory, it'll handle whatever you throw at it.
'I would purchase these over AirPods': Grab a pair while they're still in stock.
The 49ers are off to a 3-0 start this season, the seventh under coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch.
"Pretty, pretty weird that someone took time out of their day to record what me and my girlfriend were doing."
If you’re considering opening a high-yield savings account, here's how to find the best savings account interest rates.