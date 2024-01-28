LAPD: Striking workers struck by metal ball bearings

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying the suspect or suspects involved with the assault of multiple striking workers in downtown Los Angeles over two days.

According to a release from the LAPD, the first incident occurred when a group had formed a picket line in front of a hotel in the 900 block of Figueroa Street around 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 21.

4 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Granada Hills

During the demonstration, a woman and a man in the group were struck by metal ball bearings, authorities said.

Both protestors sustained minor abrasions.

The next day, another group gathered to engage in picketing when three men were struck with metal ball bearings, LAPD officials confirmed.

LAPD: Striking workers assaulted with ‘metal ball bearings’

“One man was treated at the scene for minor lacerations and two other men refused treatment,” the LAPD release said.

Detectives with the LAPD’s Central Division are handling the investigation and seek the public’s help with any leads or tips to identify the suspect or suspects involved in the assaults with a deadly weapon.

Search continues for missing hiker near Mount Wilson

To provide information, contact Central Division Detective Shahid at 213-996-1839. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-527-3247.

Anonymous tipsters can submit information online by visiting the Crime Stoppers website or calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.