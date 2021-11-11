Judge Rejects LAPD Union’s Vaccine Mandate Challenge

Joe Schneider
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The union representing Los Angeles Police Department officers failed to win a court order blocking a mandate that all city workers be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Most Read from Bloomberg

California Superior Court Judge Mitchell L. Beckloff on Wednesday denied the union’s request for a temporary restraining order on the mandate, which sets a Dec. 18 deadline for vaccination.

The judge didn’t give a reason for denying the union’s request for a temporary restraining order. The union will get another shot at blocking the mandate at a Dec. 12 hearing before Beckloff on its request for preliminary injunction. A group of LAPD officers was also previously denied a restraining order in federal court.

The Los Angeles Times reported on Nov. 9 that 78% of the more than 12,100 LAPD employees had received at least one shot of the vaccine. Police unions in Chicago and New York have also challenged vaccine mandates.

Read more: NYC, Chicago Confront Police-Union Blowback on Vaccine Mandates

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ArcelorMittal increases share buy-back programme by $1 billion

    ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, said on Thursday it was increasing its share buyback programme by another $1 billion after reporting its strongest quarter in more than a decade. Arcelor said it expects global steel demand to grow by between 12% and 13% this year excluding China, where real demand has weakened. It now expects a slight contraction in Chinese steel demand in 2021, citing the country's real estate sector.

  • Deere, Striking Union to Return to Bargaining Table Thursday

    (Bloomberg) -- Deere & Co. and the United Auto Workers representing some 10,000 striking workers will return to the bargaining table Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesFarmers Take on ‘Post-Apocalyptic’ Food CrisisDo Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?Greece’s Popular Islands Are Crowded — With PlasticIt’s the first time the two sides have met in more than a week, after union members rejected

  • LAPD union denied temporary restraining order over vaccine mandate

    The union representing officers lost a round in its lawsuit alleging unfair labor negotiations related to the vaccine mandate when a judge denied a request for a temporary restraining order against the directive.

  • Google fails to overturn EU's €2.42B Shopping antitrust decision

    Google's challenge to a 2017 EU antitrust finding against its shopping comparison service (Google Shopping) has been largely dismissed by the General Court of the European Union. It's an important win for the Commission's antitrust division, which -- in recent years -- has brought a string of enforcements against big tech, including multiple decisions against Google. Today the General Court of the EU has upheld the €2.42 billion penalty imposed on Google and its parent company Alphabet over four years ago for competition abuses related to Google Shopping, a product comparison search service.

  • Google loses appeal to overturn $2.8 billion EU shopping antitrust fine

    The EU's General Court has upheld the European Commission's decision in a 2017 antitrust case against Google.

  • Elon Musk sells $5 billion in Tesla shares after Twitter poll

    Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk sold about $5 billion in shares, the billionaire reported in filings on Wednesday, just days after he polled Twitter users about selling 10% of his stake. In his first share sale since 2016, Musk's trust sold nearly 3.6 million shares in Tesla, worth around $4 billion, while he also sold another 934,000 shares for $1.1 billion after exercising options to acquire nearly 2.2 million shares. Musk on Saturday polled Twitter users about selling 10% of his stake, helping to push down Tesla's share price after a majority on Twitter said they agreed with the sale.

  • Judge denies L.A. police union's request to block vaccine mandate

    A judge denied a request by the Los Angeles police union for a temporary restraining order against the city's COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

  • E-mini NASDAQ-100 Index (NQ) Futures Technical Analysis – Early Challenge on Thursday Will Be 15861.00 Pivot

    The direction of the December E-mini NASDAQ-100 Index into the close and on the opening Thursday will be determined by trader reaction to 15861.00.

  • Court rules that Apple can't push back ordered App Store payment changes

    Apple has failed to convince a federal judge to delay a court-ordered change that would allow app developers to link out to alternative payment methods.

  • E-mini Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM) Futures Technical Analysis – Key Level Early Thursday is 35915

    The direction of the December E-mini S&P 500 Index into the close and early Thursday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 35915.

  • Apple ordered to comply with court's decision over in-app payments in Epic Games case

    A federal judge has ruled that Apple can't push back the deadline to update App Store policies, as previously ordered in the court's decision on California's Epic Games v. Apple lawsuit. The court's original ruling stated that Apple would no longer be allowed to prohibit developers from pointing to other means of payment besides Apple's own payment systems, but Apple wanted that decision put on hold until its appeals case was decided -- a delay that would have effectively pushed back the App Store changes by a matter of years.

  • Why Lordstown Motors Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) is trading higher Thursday after the company, and Foxconn, announced they have entered into a definitive Asset Purchase Agreement regarding Lordstown Motors' facility in Lordstown, Ohio. Lordstown Motors has agreed to sell to Foxconn the Lordstown facility, excluding certain assets such as the hub motor assembly line and battery module and pack lines, for $230 million. The parties have agreed to pursue a contract manufacturing agreement for the Endurance pick

  • Evergrande dodges default again; property sector debt concerns linger

    Cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group once again averted a destabilising default with a last minute bond payment but the reprieve did little to alleviate strains in the country's wider property sector. Customers of international clearing firm Clearstream received overdue interest payments on three dollar bonds issued by Evergrande, a Clearstream spokesperson said on Thursday. Evergrande, the world's most indebted developer, has been stumbling from deadline to deadline in recent weeks as it grapples with more than $300 billion in liabilities, $19 billion of which are dollar bonds.

  • Treasury Market Faces More Trauma Friday, Futures Suggest

    (Bloomberg) -- Another dark day awaits the U.S. Treasury market when trading resumes on Friday, based on Thursday’s price action in futures.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesFarmers Take on ‘Post-Apocalyptic’ Food CrisisGreece’s Popular Islands Are Crowded — With PlasticDo Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?With the bond market closed in observance of Veterans Day, a U.S. bank holiday, Treasury futures trading continued, and it wasn’t pretty. Fut

  • Foxconn finalizes $50 million stock deal with Lordstown Motors

    Foxconn acquired the shares at $6.8983 apiece, Lordstown said. In September, Foxconn said it would buy an Ohio plant assembly plant owned by Lordstown for $230 million and take over production of the U.S. company's Endurance full-size pickup truck. Foxconn - the world's largest contract electronics maker best known for assembling Apple's iPhone - agreed to make a down payment of $100 million by Nov. 18.

  • Spanish woman admits to aiding banned Palestinian group

    A Spanish woman admitted Wednesday under a plea bargain reached in an Israeli military court that she raised large sums of money that were diverted to a banned militant group, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. Israel seized on the conviction as proof that it was justified in branding six Palestinian civil society organizations as terrorist groups last month. Israel, along with the U.S. and European Union, consider the group to be a terrorist organization.

  • Artificial Intelligence Chip Startup Nabs $4 Billion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- Cerebras Systems Inc., an upstart chipmaker trying to break into the growing market for artificial intelligence processors, raised $250 million in an investment round that valued the company at more than $4 billion.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesFarmers Take on ‘Post-Apocalyptic’ Food CrisisGreece’s Popular Islands Are Crowded — With PlasticDo Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?The valuation represents a nearly 70% jump from a N

  • Threat to European family holidays as single-vaccinated teenagers face venues ban

    Family holidays to Europe are under threat as single-jabbed teenagers face being banned from restaurants, hotels and bars.

  • US Is Not among Countries That Will Go EV-Only by 2040

    Major holdouts among automakers and countries dilute COP26 zero-emission declaration, amid uncertainty of equal EV futures.

  • Six Major Automakers Agree to End Gas Car Sales Globally by 2040

    Ford, GM, Mercedes-Benz, and others, along with 30 nations, signed a pledge to eliminate sales of new gas and diesel-powered cars by 2035 in “leading markets.”