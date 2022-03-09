Lapeer County Sheriff deputy shot multiple times in Burnside Twp. Wednesday

A Lapeer County Sheriff deputy was shot multiple times Wednesday in Burnside Township while serving a felony warrant.

The Michigan State Police was called to investigate an officer-involved shooting shortly before 9:30 a.m. at the request of the sheriff department on Willis Road west of Brown City Road, Michigan State Police Sgt. Steven Moore said.

The incident occurred during the service of a felony warrant at a home southwest of Brown City, police said.

Police said the deputy was flown to Marlette Hospital and then flown to Hurley Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

There are no suspects at large and no threat to the community, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

