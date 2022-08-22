Lapid to Macron: Israel not bound by Iran deal

FILE PHOTO: Israel's Foreign Minister Lapid visits Turkey

  
    
  
    
    

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel objects to a return to the Iran nuclear deal and if one is reached, will not be bound by it, Prime Minister Yair Lapid told French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, according to a statement from the Israeli leader's office.

"The prime minister made clear to the president that Israel opposes a return to the deal and would not be obligated by such an agreement. Israel will continue to do everything to prevent Iran from attaining a nuclear capability," Lapid's office said.

(Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Alison Williams)

