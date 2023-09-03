Laptop computers given to Glascock County students and families

Wanda Davis of Family Connections and Communities in Schools of Glascock County presents a new free laptop computer to one of 75 area families.

When Serena Zimmerman received the call from Family Connections telling her that her 12-year-old daughter, Paisley Neal, was one of 75 children from Glascock County selected to receive a free laptop computer, she started to cry.

“It means a lot to me for us to get picked,” Zimmerman said. “We might be middle class, but I struggle a lot and I don’t have the extra money to go buy a laptop. Nothing like this happens to us here. It's kind of like we’re forgotten about a lot of times. It means so much to me for my family to be picked as one of those families.”

On Tuesday, Aug. 22, Family Connections and Communities in Schools of Glascock County handed out 75 newly refurbished laptops to students and families. Funded by an AT&T donation to Human I-T, the gift of these laptops aims to provide these families with tools they need to bridge the digital divide between rural America and the virtual learning, technological skills and career readiness programs necessary to succeed today and in the future.

“When COVID struck we realized just how poorly our county was connected,” said Glascock County School Superintendent Jim Holton. “We tried to have virtual school from home like other schools were doing across the state.”

Glascock County School Superintendent Jim Holton speaks to families at the AT&T and Human I-T computer give-away held at Family Connections and Communities In Schools.

But they found the infrastructure was not in place to provide wide-spread cellular access, much less broadband internet. Since then, two towers have been built in the county. But he found that in their small rural county, there were still a lot of families who do not have the devices they need.

“Having access to technology and digital devices is essential in how our students learn in today’s digital world. It’s how they complete homework, discover new career opportunities and connect with others,” Holton said. “These devices will be transformational in the lives of the students and will connect to the new possibilities.”

The laptop donation is part of the AT&T Connected Learning Initiative which was created to bridge the digital divide by improving internet accessibility, affordability and safe adoption. For one year, Human I-T will provide a year’s warranty and free tech support to the families who received these gifts.

Children receive laptops in Glascock County.

“Closing the digital divide is a top priority in Glascock County, and this collaboration with AT&T and Family Connection and Communities in Schools is helping remove barriers and ensuring equitable solutions for Glascock County students and families,” said Glascock County Commission Chair Lori Boyen. “By equipping students with these devices, they have the tools they need to thrive in the classroom and in life.”

Wanda Davis, the executive director of the county’s Family Connection and Communities in Schools said that the intention is for the entire families to benefit from the use of these computers. Not only are they there to help the students with their school work, but also to provide a tool for parents to access the digital world.

Among those attending the presentation of the computers to the community were AT&T Regional Director Stan Shepherd and State Representative Mack Jackson and state Senator Max Burns. All three spoke about the gifts as an investment in the people of Glascock County and the desire for these computers to help them connect to greater possibilites.

“I just want to say thank you again,” Zimmerman said. “Thank you is just never enough for something like this. Paisley is super excited. She did her homework on it the first night and has been on it every day since then looking up different things about the literature they are studying in school.”

Computers given to Glascock County families are expected to help bridge a digital divide.

