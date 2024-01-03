'Laptop relief program' gives over 640 devices to Maui fire survivors

Jan. 3—The J. Walter Cameron Center in Wailuku sees the computers as crucial to restoring "a semblance of normalcy, " officials said.

A "laptop relief program " on Maui has distributed more than 640 computers to people who lost theirs to the August wildfires, and the nonprofit hub is planning another distribution in January.

The J. Walter Cameron Center in Wailuku sees the computers as crucial to restoring "a semblance of normalcy, " officials said in a news release. "These devices play a crucial role in facilitating the processing of FEMA paperwork, unemployment claims, insurance matters, as well as aiding in education, housing, and employment searches, accessing support services, and maintaining connections with family and friends."

Businesses and organizations supporting the program include Hawaiian Airlines, AARP, Hawaiian Hope and AT &T, which together have provided over 250 devices, the center said.

Donors so far also include the Rotary Club ($50, 000 ), Hawaii Community Foundation ($50, 000 ), Credit Unions Maui Wildfire Relief Fund ($50, 000 ), Maui United Way ($10, 000 ), Island Liaison in Phoenix, Ariz. ($5, 000 ), PC Gamers, HawaiianTel, Trading Card Resources and E-Opala (120 refurbished donated devices ), along with private donors.

The J. Walter Cameron Center—a 501 (c )(3 ) nonprofit organization founded in 1973 that bills itself as "dedicated to incubating, supporting, and accelerating social good in the community, " and supports more than 100 programs—reports receiving more than 1, 000 applications for laptops, and has conducted five distribution events so far.

Each applicant is "meticulously vetted and verified through multiple sources, " the center said.

Donations to the J. Walter Cameron Center are accepted at. To volunteer or obtain more information : info @jwcameroncenter.org or 808-244-5546.