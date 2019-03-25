Make your laptop scream with a SanDisk 240GB internal SSD for $40

If you think your laptop is fast now, just wait until you upgrade your computer’s current storage to a blazing-fast SanDisk internal SSD. The SanDisk SSD PLUS Internal SSD supports read speeds of up to 530 MB/s and write speeds of up to 440 MB/s. That’s megaBYTES, not megabits, so you we’re talking some serious speed here. The 240GB model is on sale for $40 right now, and the 480GB SSD that retails for $200 is currently down to just $59.99. These deals probably won’t last long, so grab one at a deep discount while you can.





Here are the key details from the product page:

Make sure this fits by entering your model number.

Easy upgrade for faster boot-up, shutdown, application load and response (As compared to 5400 RPM SATA 2.5” hard drive. Based on published specifications and internal benchmarking tests using PCMark Vantage scores.)

Boosts burst write performance, making it ideal for typical PC workloads

The perfect balance of performance and reliability

Read/write speeds of up to 535MB/s/445MB/s (Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon drive capacity, host device, OS and application.)

Shock-resistant for proven durability —even if you drop your computer (Shock resistant (up to 1500G) and vibration resistant (5gRMS, 10-2000 HZ/4.9 gRMS, 7-800 HZ), Temperature (from 0 degrees Celcius to 70 degrees Celcius))

3-year limited manufacturer warranty





