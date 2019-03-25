Make your laptop scream with a SanDisk 240GB internal SSD for $40

If you think your laptop is fast now, just wait until you upgrade your computer’s current storage to a blazing-fast SanDisk internal SSD. The SanDisk SSD PLUS Internal SSD supports read speeds of up to 530 MB/s and write speeds of up to 440 MB/s. That’s megaBYTES, not megabits, so you we’re talking some serious speed here. The 240GB model is on sale for $40 right now, and the 480GB SSD that retails for $200 is currently down to just $59.99. These deals probably won’t last long, so grab one at a deep discount while you can.
Here are the key details from the product page:
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Easy upgrade for faster boot-up, shutdown, application load and response (As compared to 5400 RPM SATA 2.5” hard drive. Based on published specifications and internal benchmarking tests using PCMark Vantage scores.)
- Boosts burst write performance, making it ideal for typical PC workloads
- The perfect balance of performance and reliability
- Read/write speeds of up to 535MB/s/445MB/s (Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon drive capacity, host device, OS and application.)
- Shock-resistant for proven durability —even if you drop your computer (Shock resistant (up to 1500G) and vibration resistant (5gRMS, 10-2000 HZ/4.9 gRMS, 7-800 HZ), Temperature (from 0 degrees Celcius to 70 degrees Celcius))
- 3-year limited manufacturer warranty
