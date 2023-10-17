Laptops in GCSEs could ‘disadvantage poorest pupils’

Laptops used in GCSE exams could leave the poorest pupils at an “unfair disadvantage” and may be unsuitable for some subjects, an academic has warned.

AQA, the largest exam board in England, has set out its timetable for the introduction of digital exams, with the first pencilled in for the summer of 2026.

It means thousands of pupils starting GCSE courses in Italian and Polish next September could undertake listening and reading assessments digitally.

More subjects will then follow if the rollout goes ahead as planned, with hopes laptops could be used for exams in major subjects like English and maths by 2030.

Colin Hughes, the chief executive of AQA, said the move to digital assessments was the next step in education’s evolution and would allow children to showcase their online skills.

But Professor Robert Coe, a senior associate at the Education Endowment Foundation, warned that any shift away from traditional written exams could pose difficulties for schools and children.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Prof Coe said: “Everyone thinks this is inevitable and a good thing. It’s just really tricky to work in practice.

‘Concerns about equity and fairness’

“Any teacher listening to this will be sweating at the thought of a technical failure.

“When computers go wrong it can be quite hard to fix. The stakes are so high there’s no room for failure.

“Then I think there’s concerns about equity and fairness where the familiarity with devices will be different among different groups.

“Perhaps the wealthier will be used to them and perhaps this introduces an unfair disadvantage.”

Prof Coe said there was also a question over whether keyboards were suitable for assessments in some subjects like maths where pupils are tasked with working out fractions.

“There isn’t a common way of doing that using a keyboard,” he added.

The AQA has insisted elements of pen and paper assessments would remain in all subjects for the foreseeable future to ensure handwriting did not decline as a skill.

Since the AQA announced its plans for digital exams last year it has carried out pilot schemes and surveys, which it says shows pupils are welcoming the move away from pen and paper.

In a recent pilot for digital science exams, 52 per cent of pupils were positive about their experience of doing the assessment digitally, 36 per cent felt neutral and 12 per cent felt negative.

Under the plans, exams will be uploaded by schools onto devices that are switched offline before the assessments start to ensure pupils cannot use the internet.

Mr Hughes said: “Technology and change are two constants in education. Moving to digital exams is the next step of this evolution.”

