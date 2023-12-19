Laptops stolen from Heard Elementary during break-in

Nineteen laptops were stolen from Virginia Heard Elementary School when the school was broken into during late November, according to Savannah-Chatham County Public School System Public Information Manager Shelia Blanco.

Blanco confirmed in an email to the Savannah Morning News that the break-in occurred over the Thanksgiving break when schools were closed. She did not provide a specific date in her initial response, so the window that the break-in occurred would have been between Nov. 18- 27, according to SCCPSS’s 2023-24 academic calendar.

Blanco indicated there was a subsequent break-in, however, nothing was taken during that incident. She also said that SCCPSS campus police are working with federal and state authorities in South Carolina to apprehend the suspect.

No notification regarding the break-ins has been sent to Heard families. At least one parent voiced concerns about lack of communication to school administration.

Blanco said: "We would not normally send a parent notification regarding an incident that happened after hours and did not affect students. There is not believed to be any threat to the school, students, or staff.”

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Laptops stolen from Heard Elementary in Savannah, Ga.