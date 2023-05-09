Lapwai man accused of threatening Pullman duplex with explosives

May 9—A Lapwai man who has been accused of threatening a Pullman residence with explosive devices faces up to life imprisonment.

Apollo B. Lawyer, 31, made his first appearance in Whitman County Superior Court on Monday. He was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree arson, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree malicious placement of an explosive, first-degree burglary and felony harassment. Superior Court Judge Gary Libey said in court Lawyer could face up to life in prison for the alleged crimes.

The Pullman police were dispatched to the 400 block of Morton Street around 4 p.m. Sunday, following up on a report of a disorderly person. Officers were told that Lawyer had allegedly tried to set an acquaintance's apartment on fire and threatened residents in the area, according to a Pullman Police Department news release.

Operations Commander Aaron Breshears said Lawyer reportedly had what appeared to be three homemade pipe bombs that he tried to ignite by lighting a fuse. Lawyer's alleged attempts to start the explosive devices were unsuccessful.

According to Breshears, Lawyer seemed to be heavily intoxicated during the alleged crime.

The duplex that was supposedly threatened was evacuated, as well as a residence next door. Residents in the area were informed and given the opportunity to stay or flee.

Police apprehended Lawyer without incident on a charge of first-degree assault. More charges have been added as the department continues its investigation.

The Spokane bomb squad responded to the scene, cleared the area and property disposed of the explosive devices.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Dan LeBeau said in court this is Lawyer's first offense in Washington, but he has a criminal history in Idaho. Lawyer was charged for burglary in Latah County in 2010 and a DUI in Ada County in 2016.

Lawyer is being held in the Whitman County Jail, with an extensive bail of a $100,000 surety or $10,000 cash bond.

Breshears said the department is still investigating the alleged incident. He added there is no active threat and all explosives have been safely disposed of.

