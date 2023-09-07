Lapwai programs speed up education

Sep. 7—As students in Lapwai begin the school year, the Lapwai School District is giving them opportunities to learn about career and college options after they leave the classroom doors.

Iris Chimburas, the district's Indian Education coordinator, said the district received a grant called the Native Youth Community Project from the Office of Indian Education.

"We're trying to provide more Native students with access to educational opportunities through college and career readiness," Chimburas said.

For careers, the district has three pathways: career technical education, medical and education.

The career technical education pathway provides workforce training for professions in Lapwai. That can lead to internships and apprenticeships so students can walk out of the classroom with a job. Some of those students are now working at the construction site at the Clearwater River Casino near Lapwai.

Students in the medical pathway can leave their high school careers as certified nursing assistants. Once students are able to work, Chimburas hopes their exposure to the facilities in Lapwai, like Nimiipuu Health, keeps them in the community.

In the education pathway, Chimburas said they let students know that careers in education don't always have to be in teaching. Students can also work to become librarians, child psychologists, homeschool consultants or administrators such as principals. Chimburas and the district also want to have more Native educators in the district.

"It's important for our students to see more Native teachers in the building," Chimburas said. "It shows them representation matters."

For college readiness, students take dual credit courses so they have a jump-start on their college learning.

"We really push dual credit," Chimburas said. "That's our ultimate goal, is to get them some credits under their belt."

Those dual credits help with the career pathways, like classes on culturally responsive teaching or teaching Nez Perce language for students in the education pathway, and earning a certification in the medical pathway.

"We want to expose our kids to everything that's out there for them," Chimburas said.

Elders also come to the classroom to share their careers and experiences with students and provide role models.

"We really rely heavily on their mentoring," Chimburas said. "They're creating those (career) pathways for our kids."

The education the elders provide also helps the students understand and respect their Native values and culture.

"If you truly want to make those pathways work, you want to have that understanding," Chimburas said.

The Native Youth Community Project grant also allowed the district to hire a college and career readiness teacher to help with the process. Previously, other educators were trying to fill that role along with their other responsibilities. Chimburas said the hire is "life-saving."

To help meet those college and career readiness goals, the district is also using a program called Youth Science. Starting in sixth grade all the way through 12th, students can customize their own learning path based on what career they are interested in, and they are built a specific program to follow to achieve that career path.

However, the program doesn't stop after high school. The online tool can still be used by students two years after they graduate. Students can put in their location, or a location where they want to live, and the program can show them colleges and universities where they can pursue their career paths and potential employers in that area.

Youth Science is just one of many programs and partnerships the school district has, including the Nez Perce Tribe, Nimiipuu Health, Circle of Elders, Nez Perce Tribal Employment Rights Office, Lewiston School District, Lewis-Clark State College, the University of Idaho and Northwest Indian College.

"We have tons of community partners," Chimburas said. "We don't have to go to Lewiston, Clarkston or Moscow. We have such a rich amount of resources here in Lapwai."

The community partners also help show students the career opportunities in Lapwai. Students won't have to travel far to develop skills to start contributing to the economic and social development in the community, Chimburas said. People are ready to employ students in Lapwai to be doctors, lawyers, engineers and educators with the help of the Lapwai School District.

"Whether they're headed to college or the workforce, our programs here in Lapwai are preparing them for their future," Chimburas said.

