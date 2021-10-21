Laquan McDonald’s great uncle is angrily denounced by some as he defends his support of Rahm Emanuel

The raw emotions unleashed by the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald by a Chicago police officer seven years ago appeared still fresh Thursday when an effort by McDonald’s great uncle to defend his support for Rahm Emanuel was met with angry denunciations.

The Rev. Marvin Hunter wrote a letter on Emanuel’s behalf that the former mayor used to bolster his case this week when he went before a U.S. Senate committee weighing his nomination to be U.S. ambassador to Japan.

At a press conference Thursday at Hunter’s North Lawndale church, the pastor said Emanuel apologized to him and his family after he reached out to express his family’s pain over the death of 17-year-old McDonald, who was shot 16 times on a Southwest Side street on Oct. 20, 2014.

“As a man of god, I felt like I had a moral responsibility to forgive him,” Hunter told reporters.

In his letter to the Senate, Hunter acknowledged that his position may inflame people, writing, “I realize that my position on this nomination might come as a surprised to some. I may even be attacked for speaking up.”

When a woman showed up in the church before Hunter’s press conference holding a sign noting the seventh anniversary of McDonald’s death, the pastor tried to take the sign, saying that people already know about the anniversary.

The woman yelled at Hunter to not touch her sign.

“You turn your back on Laquan McDonald,” the woman said, growing upset. “You’re not a damn minister.”

She was ushered out of the church.

Hunter then asked a man with a bullhorn not to disrupt the press conference, resulting in a loud argument during which the man yelled, “You’re supposed to be a pastor.” At some point, someone called the police.

Police officers remained outside the building during the press conference, and there were no more disruptions.

Emanuel’s nomination to the ambassadorship by President Joe Biden outraged many progressives and others who argue Emanuel tried to cover up McDonald’s shooting by former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke.

The city didn’t release video footage of McDonald’s shooting for more than a year, and then only following a court order. Van Dyke was convicted of second degree murder and sentenced to 6 years and 9 months in prison.

Hunter drew a firm line separating the actions of Van Dyke and Emanuel, saying Emanuel did not kill his great nephew.

“Most people don’t want justice. They are not looking for justice. Most people are looking for revenge,” Hunter said. “Our family has never looked for revenge.”

Hunter criticized activists who he said have traded on McDonald’s name to raise money and are focusing on efforts to “bird-dog” Emanuel at the expense of pursuing systemic police reform.

Hunter said he has written letters to the past three presidential administrations asking for police reform, and he gave reporters a letter he wrote to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in May that requested a House committee hearing on police killings.

“I choose and my family has chosen not to go out and continue to try and demonize Rahm Emanuel,” he said.

Hunter’s letter was not the only one backing Emanuel as he went before the senate panel. Nine members of the Chicago Aldermanic Black caucus on Oct. 8 also wrote a letter to the Senate committee in support of the former mayor.

In the letter, signed by Alds. Jason Ervin, Michael Scott Jr., Greg Mitchell, Howard Brookins Jr., Michelle Harris, Stephanie Coleman, Walter Burnett Jr., Emma Mitts and Anthony Beale, the caucus members wrote they have witnessed Emanuel’s “passion for all people of Chicago and his dedication to public service.”

In a Senate hearing on Wednesday, held on the seventh anniversary of the teen’s killing, Emanuel both defended and expressed regret about his handling of the shooting in response to questions from senators.

“I said then, ‘I’m the mayor and I’m responsible and accountable for fixing this so this never happens again.’ And to be honest, there is not a day or week that has gone by in the last seven years I haven’t thought about this and the what-ifs and the changes and what could have been,” Emanuel said at the hearing.

