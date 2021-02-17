Lara Logan: Biden executive orders have 'rescinded' federal funding for border operations
Fox Nation host Lara Logan on the negative impact Biden immigration policies are having on U.S. border security.
Fox Nation host Lara Logan on the negative impact Biden immigration policies are having on U.S. border security.
The Fox News host offered a stupefying response to the president's willingness to confront the nation's bigotry.
The Texas senator blasted California's electricity policy when that state faced blackouts last year, but now his own state is in the same boat.
Online sleuths looked into Bozell because he wore the sweatshirt of a Christian school and he previously served as a girls' basketball coach.
The disgraced former Fox News host's rhetorical question backfired.
Mike Donilon, senior adviser to President Biden, argues in a memo to White House senior staff that GOP opposition to the COVID rescue package would shrink the party's already declining national support. What they're saying: "There seems to be a growing conventional wisdom that it is either politically smart — or, at worst, cost-free — for the GOP to adopt an obstructionist, partisan, base-politics posture," Donilon writes in the two-page memo, obtained by Axios. "However, there is lots of evidence that the opposite is true: ... this approach has been quite damaging to them."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the lines: The memo cites a Morning Consult poll showing a Biden approval rating of 62% with registered voters. Just 23% of registered voters think the Republican Party is going in the right direction, while 63% say the party is on the wrong track.Other data points: Tens of thousands of Republicans across the country have switched party affiliation since the Capitol riot, the N.Y. Times reports. The Economist/YouGov polling finds a decline in voters calling themselves Republicans since November (from 42% to 37%)."[Y]ou see a party shrinking its appeal in this country — not growing it," Donilon writes. "Opposing President Biden’s American Rescue Plan only exacerbates Republicans' predicament. ... [T]he GOP is putting itself at odds with a rescue package supported overwhelmingly by the American people."Polls put support for Biden's American Rescue Plan at 68% (Quinnipiac) or more.Donilon called opposition to the plan "politically isolating": "The country is looking for action. For progress. For solutions. On COVID. On the economy. You see it and hear it all over the country. Voters are hurting."Read the memo. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
Turtles get cold-stunned when water temperatures fall. One group said it was taking care of more than 2,500 after the ice storm in Texas.
"It’s a lie like Donald Trump won the election," said the MSNBC anchor.
An Oakland Chinatown liquor store owner was arrested and bailed out after firing his gun four times to save a woman in her 30s from a violent robbery on Monday. New Oakland Chief of Police LeRonne Armstrong addressed the incident on Tuesday, saying he would prefer residents to call the authorities rather than getting involved, CBS San Francisco reported. OPD update: the department tells me the incident is categorized as an attempted robbery now that they’ve determined “no loss taken”. Witnesses tell me the suspect made a grab for the woman’s purse and she didn’t let go.
The late-night host tells Trump's fans how the former president really feels about them.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Russia needed to ensure that its parliamentary vote scheduled for September is free of foreign meddling following mass protests calling for the release of one of his fiercest critics. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets last month to urge Russia to free Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny ahead of the September election. The 44-year-old opposition politician was detained and later jailed for alleged parole violations upon his return to Russia.
From an Aspen home with a palatial indoor pool to a Florida home that provides incredible views from the treadmill, AD rounds up those spaces where you’ll have no excuse to skip a workoutOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest
‘It has everything to do with those in positions of public trust who have failed us,’ Mr O’Rourke says while attacking Republican leadership
Amy Cooper, the white woman arrested last spring for calling 911 on a Black bird-watcher in New York’s Central Park, had her criminal case thrown out Tuesday after completing a diversionary counseling program that prosecutors said was meant to educate her on the harm of her actions.
The Fox News host is very uncomfortable with the first couple's openly affectionate relationship.
"I think Nancy Pelosi will have a lot of questions to answer about what she knew leading up to the riot on Jan. 6," Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) said on Tuesday.
An elderly Filipino woman was assaulted in an unprovoked attack on a San Diego trolley. The suspect, an unidentified man, allegedly punched the woman for no apparent reason, according to ABC 10News. JoAnn Fields, a community advocate and director of the Filipino Resource Center, told ABC 10News that she was upset about the incident.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is using his state's overwhelming blackouts as a deceptive excuse to attack the Green New Deal. More than 2.5 million Texas power customers remain in the dark after unprecedented winter storms froze several of the state's power sources. While some of the state's unweatherized windmills did freeze up, most of the blame lies with natural gas shortages. That's exactly what Abbott told Dallas-area ABC affiliate WFAA on Tuesday night, describing how natural gas has frozen up and prevented manufacturers from extracting and shipping it to power plants and customers. But when Abbott appeared on Fox News and faced a national audience, he told a different story. "This shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for America," Abbott told Hannity, particularly noting how solar and wind power got "shut down." Abbott then noted those sources account for 10 percent of the state's energy, neglecting to mention how the other sources making up a far larger majority failed as well. Abbott: This shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America... pic.twitter.com/Q2jmZHcO6f — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) February 17, 2021 Millions of Texans still don't have power days after the state's independent energy grid failed, leading to the deaths of several people in the state. While it's true that some of Texas' windmills weren't properly prepared for a deep freeze, others were still overproducing power early in the story. More stories from theweek.comWatch the Trump Plaza Hotel implodeThe Texas power grid failed mostly due to natural gas. Republicans are blaming wind turbines.More Republicans blame Biden for Capitol riot than fault Trump
"Because I had no way to explain why our relationship ended the way it did, I never considered what she might be going through or the profound trauma she was experiencing at that time."
Four weeks into his presidency, Joe Biden is still getting used to the trappings of the office. Biden offered a frank description of life at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. during his CNN town hall Tuesday night, referencing past presidents who have spoken of the White House as “a little like a gilded cage.” “I get up in the morning and look at Jill and say, ‘Where the hell are we?’” Biden joked, adding that he wasn't used to household staff waiting on him.
The official blasted Republican Sen. Pat Toomey for voting to convict Trump, saying he wasn't sent there to "vote his conscience."