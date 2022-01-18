Lara Logan dropped by talent agency after comparing Fauci to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele

Lara Logan’s flair for the hyperbole has gotten her dumped by her talent agency.

UTA has dropped the former “60 Minutes” correspondent after she compared Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House chief medical adviser, to Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who performed medical experiments on Jewish prisoners during the Holocaust.

She was let go over her “highly offensive” and “unacceptable” comments, Mediaite reported Monday.

Logan, who has a show on Fox Nation, “Lara Logan Has No Agenda,” was appearing as a guest on “Fox News Primetime” on Nov. 29 when she made the comparison.

“This is what people say to me, that he doesn’t represent science to them. He represents Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War and in the concentration camps,” she said.

“And I am talking about people all across the world are saying this because the response from COVID, what it has done to countries everywhere, what it has done to civil liberties, the suicide rates, the poverty. It has obliterated economies. The level of suffering that has been created because of this disease is now being seen in the cold light of day, i.e., the truth.”

A spokesperson for Fox News declined to comment when reached by the Daily News Tuesday.

Logan spent 16 years at CBS, which airs “60 Minutes,” before leaving in 2018.

