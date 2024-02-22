Lara Trump campaigns for Donald Trump at CPAC

Lara Trump, daughter-in-law and campaign adviser for father-in-law Donald Trump, prerecords her address to the Republican National Convention in August 2020. Pool File Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Amid talk of leadership change within the Republican National Committee, Lara Trump spoke Thursday at the Conservative Political Action Conference to press party activists to support her father-in-law's bid for another term in the White House.

After former President Donald Trump endorsed her to be co-chair of the RNC, Lara Trump pledged that if she is elected to that post, "Every penny of every dollar donated will go toward one thing: winning."

Her speech on the opening day of CPAC underscored the former president's determination to unite Republicans behind him.

Lara Trump made headlines Wednesday night when she said that donations to the RNC should pay for Donald Trump's legal bills. Trump has racked up millions of dollars in legal fees in multiple civil and criminal cases.

Still, she promised to be smart with the party's money.

Clothing featuring former President Donald Trump, including a police mug shot t-shirt, is for sale at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday in National Harbor, Md. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

"I promise you, we will not be giving blank checks to career political consultants and vendors," she said, vowing to fight for Republican values, secure elections and "everything else that we all care about in this country."

She touted Donald Trump's achievements, including the appointment of three U.S. Supreme Court justices and energy independence. She focused on typical Republican criticisms of Democrats, such as their expansion of LGBTQ+ rights and conflicts abroad.

Baseball caps featuring former President Donald Trump's name are for sale at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday in National Harbor, Md. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

"It feels like we are on the doorstep of World War III," she said.

Donald Trump endorsed Lara Trump to become co-chair of the RNC after a meeting with the current chair, Ronna McDaniel.

A photo from a previous conference shows former President Donald Trump hugging the U.S. flag at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday in National Harbor, M. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

Lara Trump is a TV producer and host, most recently for Fox. She also has a long history working with her father-in-law, serving on his election campaigns in 2016 and 2020.

"The RNC must be a good partner in the presidential election," Donald Trump said in a statement released after his meeting with McDaniel.

Attendees play a spin-the-wheel game at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday in National Harbor, Md. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

Donald Trump is scheduled to speak Saturday at CPAC.